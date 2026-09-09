Critical upgrades for three rail crossings

Level crossings in Parkes and Forbes are among 14 rail crossings across western NSW that have been earmarked for safety upgrades. The NSW Government is delivering critical safety upgrades, it says, at high-priority regional level crossings across the state under the combined NSW Level Crossing Improvement Program and the Australian Government’s Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund. There are 23 level crossings in total in NSW that are being upgraded under the program, including 14 in the western region. The works will install modern safety features such as boom gates, flashing lights, audible warnings and improved signage to help reduce the risk of crashes and near misses. The improvements will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, passengers and train crews at some of the state's highest-priority regional crossings. The Akuna Road crossing and Mugincoble crossing on Eugowra Road in the Parkes Shire have been scheduled for commissioning. With the Parkes Sewerage Treatment Plant and the new wetlands - that will soon become an educational, recreational, eco-tourism and birdwatching space - located down Akuna Road and traffic expected to increase, its level crossing upgrade is timely. The Wongajong Road crossing at Red Bend in Forbes is also included in the upgrade schedule. “These level crossing upgrades will make journeys safer for people across western NSW, helping to reduce the risk of crashes and near misses on our regional road and rail networks," said Transport for NSW executive director Damien Pfeiffer. “We're continuing to invest in safer transport infrastructure across regional NSW, ensuring local communities' benefit from upgrades that improve safety and support better connections across the state.” Mr Pfeiffer said Transport for NSW will continue to keep communities and stakeholders informed as each project progresses, providing advance notice before works commence and when each crossing is commissioned.