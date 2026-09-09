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Critical upgrades for three rail crossings

<p>Upgrades to the Akuna Road level crossing will be needed when the time comes for the new Parkes wetlands to open.</p>\\n
<p>Upgrades to the Akuna Road level crossing will be needed when the time comes for the new Parkes wetlands to open.</p>\\n

Upgrades to the Akuna Road level crossing will be needed when the time comes for the new Parkes wetlands to open.

Two level rail crossings in Parkes and one in Forbes are scheduled for critical safety upgrades
September 9, 2026 • 02:00

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