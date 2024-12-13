Aussie Croquet was again unfortunately washed out on Saturday December 7.

Golf Croquet was played on Tuesday December 10 with 34 in attendance and those members enjoyed their game and the social aspect after.

Scores were as follows:

10/3 recorded by Lyn Simmonds & John Farah def John Job & Neil Hawke, May Jones & Peter West def Marie Spry & John Farah.

9/4 scores as follows: Lyall Strudwick & John Job def Colleen Liebich & Barry White, Geoff Coles & Pam Thomson def Robin Pols & Russell Anderson, John Farah & Frank Donohoe def Carolyn Neilsen & Sue Jolliffe, John Browne (Solo) def Wayne Wright (Solo), Bill Scott & Fay Picker def Robin Pols & Pam Thomson.

Further 8/5 scores recorded of which there were many: Elvy Quirk & Kevin Rubie def May Jones & Neil Hawke, Kevin Wenning & John Cole def Jill Cripps & Sue Wade, Noel Jolliffe & Mal Smith def Peter West & Bill Scott, Ray Burridge & Lyn Simmonds def Ray Martin & Fay Picker, Merv Langfield & Allan Jones def Marie Spry & Phillip Moran, Allan Jones & Wayne Wright def Kevin Rubie & Sue Wade, John Browne & Elvy Quirk def Kevin Wenning & John Cole, Carolyn Neilsen & Colleen Liebich def May Jones & Merv Langfield, Ray Martin & Sue Jolliffe def Peter West & Jill Cripps, John Job & Mal Smith def Noel Jolliffe & unknown, Barry White & Sue Jolliffe def Jill Cripps & Merv Langfield, John Browne & Fay Picker def Ray Burridge & Neil Hawke, Ray Martin & Bill Scott def Lyn Simmonds & Kevin Wenning.

There were only a few games of 7/6 played.

Three games were won on the day by John Browne and Geoff Coles. Well done, whilst two games were won on the day by John Cole, Frank Donohoe, John Farah, John Job, Noel Jolliffe, Sue Jolliffe, Ray Martin, Fay Picker, Elvy Quirk, Bill Scott, Lyn Simmonds, Mal Smith, Lyall Strudwick and Wayne Wright.

After croquet members gathered in the shade area where a beautiful lunch was served catered for by Bec’s Catering service.

It was a really superb lunch consisting of sandwiches, fruit platters and juice.

Forbes Croquet Club Christmas luncheon and prizegiving will be held at the Vandenberg Hotel on Tuesday December 17, 12 p.m. arrival for serving 12.30 p.m.

Our last game for the year of Aussie Croquet will be played on Saturday next December 14. Croquet Club will then go into recess until the next game of Golf Croquet which will commence on January 7, 2025.

Forbes Croquet Club extend their appreciation to Forbes Shire Council employees for their care in mowing and marking of the Croquet lawns.

“Croquet players are happy people”.

By ELVY QUIRK