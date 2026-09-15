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Daniel Billings jailed for 28 years for murder

<p>Molly Ticehurst\\'s family and friends carried a photo of the beloved mum and childcare educator to court for sentencing on Friday. </p>\\n
<p>Molly Ticehurst\\'s family and friends carried a photo of the beloved mum and childcare educator to court for sentencing on Friday. </p>\\n

Molly Ticehurst's family and friends carried a photo of the beloved mum and childcare educator to court for sentencing on Friday.

Family and friends of Molly Ticehurst were in the Supreme Court for the sentencing, two-and-a-half years on from her tragic death.
September 15, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 01:37

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