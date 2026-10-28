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Dates for firearm buyback announced, Forbes to start 1 December

<p>Forbes is in phase 2 of the buyback, with appointments to be taken at the police station from December.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes is in phase 2 of the buyback, with appointments to be taken at the police station from December.</p>\\n

Forbes is in phase 2 of the buyback, with appointments to be taken at the police station from December.

Forbes police will accept surrendered firearms by appointment only.
October 28, 2026 • 06:00

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