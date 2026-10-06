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Decades of dedication to our kids

<p>Cathy Lawler (centre) has celebrated 20 years at Forbes Learning Ladder with former students turned co-workers Hallie Nicholson and Samantha Berry. </p>\\n
<p>Cathy Lawler (centre) has celebrated 20 years at Forbes Learning Ladder with former students turned co-workers Hallie Nicholson and Samantha Berry. </p>\\n

Cathy Lawler (centre) has celebrated 20 years at Forbes Learning Ladder with former students turned co-workers Hallie Nicholson and Samantha Berry.

Forbes Learning Ladder has celebrated Cathy's two decades of service
Brendan McCool
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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