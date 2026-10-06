Decades of dedication to our kids

After more than 20 years of caring for and teaching local children, Forbes Learning Ladder educator Cathy Lawler has been recognised for her long service to the centre. In that time, Cathy has watched several of her former students grow up and return to Forbes Learning Ladder as educators themselves. While she said it does make her feel old, Cathy said it is a nice bit of continuation and it is fun to watch them walk in and realise she is still working there. Cathy has worked in the industry for more than 25 years, starting in early learning at the central coast for three years before going on a trip around Australia. Mkenzie Morrison, Cathy Lawler, Elly Mackinnon and Mackenna celebrated Cathy's 20 years with the centre. She returned to Forbes in the early 2000's where she joined the Learning Ladder staff in 2001. While she started with the centre in 2001, Cathy soon stepped back to go on maternity leave to look after her own kids in 2002. Cathy rejoined the Learning Ladder staff in 2007 where she started her traineeship. Former students Abby Duke, Peta Allen, Alani Brunt, Mathew Brunt and Noah Brunt celebrated Cathy's twenty years with the Learning Ladder.. Forbes Learning Ladder director Jodie Dukes said Cathy's service with the centre is a massive milestone. "For somebody to be at a centre for 20 years is incredible," she said. "It's great to have an employee want to stay at the one centre for that length of time." Jodie said they are proud to have Cathy with the centre for so long and are privileged that she has seen so many children grow up. Simone Craft and Cathy Lawler have worked together for the past 20 years. Since she started in the industry, Cathy said there have been a lot of changes, with the introduction of qualifications for educators as well as an increase in paperwork and documentation. Cathy said she has remained in the industry for so long as she really enjoys working with the kids, watching them learn and make new friendships. "I just love working with children," she said. "I've really enjoyed my time here and I wouldn't go anywhere else."