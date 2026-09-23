Discover a sea of activities at Street Dreams

A wave of free family fun is headed to Victoria Park when Street Dreams 2026 transforms the heart of Forbes on Friday 25 September, from 5pm to 9pm. The underwater-inspired event will feature a range of interactive activities and entertainment for all ages, including a creative activity with the Forbes Arts Society, Kaleidoscope Face Painting, a hands-on activity with Forbes North Schools as Community Centres (SaCC), interactive drumming with Robb Shannon, and balloon creations by Giggly Wiggly Balloon Artist. Festival-goers can also enjoy dazzling LED roving entertainment from LUXE Entertainment as Victoria Park is transformed. Local makers will showcase their creations through market stalls including Creative Chaos, Kellie's Creations, Mystic Crafts by Carly, Sloaney's Rustic Metal Sculptures and The Craft Collective. Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said Street Dreams offers a unique opportunity for people of all ages to engage with a range of creative and cultural experiences right here in Forbes. “We're incredibly fortunate to have such a deep pool of creative talent across our region, and this event shines a spotlight on local artists, performers, makers and community groups who help make Forbes a vibrant destination for creativity, music and connection," Mayor Miller said. Set to complement an evening of free entertainment, live music, light installations and family fun on Harold Street and Court Street in the Forbes CBD, there will be something to satisfy every craving. This year's food vendor lineup includes Dippin' Dots; Drovers Choice Saltbush Lamb; Epic Wedges; Mr Whippy; Woodfire Pizza; Shandong Style Dumplings and Sweet Streets. Grab some popcorn or fairy floss from the Forbes Youth Action Team's (FYAT) stall and settle in for a movie at the outdoor cinema. The 2026 festival marks the second year of a three-year Street Dreams series, proudly funded through the NSW Government's Open Streets Program, led by Transport for NSW.