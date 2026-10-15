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Politics and Government

Donato: Victims don't get a second chance

<p>Member for Orange Phil Donato\\'s Crimes Amendment Bill seeks to make the response clear for serious domestic violence murders.</p>\\n
<p>Member for Orange Phil Donato\\'s Crimes Amendment Bill seeks to make the response clear for serious domestic violence murders.</p>\\n

Member for Orange Phil Donato's Crimes Amendment Bill seeks to make the response clear for serious domestic violence murders.

Donato: No single law will prevent every murder. Laws must form part of a broader response
October 15, 2026 • 12:51

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