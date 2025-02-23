Local charity donation bins are to be removed on Monday as St Vincent de Paul pleads with the region to stop dumping dirty and dangerous items for their volunteers to clean up.

While the charity does receive quality donations that are very welcome, the organisation's regional manager Tanya Godden says some of what our volunteers have to deal with is disheartening.

"I can only imagine how anyone would feel if it were their own grandmother or grandfather sorting through piles of discarded

dinner scraps, mouse-infested items, grass clippings, dog waste, blood and urine-stained clothing, broken and dangerous objects, or heavy furniture they simply cannot lift," Ms Godden said.

"This is not the way to support charity, and ultimately, it takes time and resources away from helping those who truly need it."

Vinnies does do vital work in our community thanks to its incredible volunteers.

"The funds raised through our shops directly support locals in need - providing essentials like food, accommodation and utility assistance," Ms Godden said.

The need for Vinnies' support continues to grow and the service would very much welcome more volunteers in its work - donation dumping places a physical and emotional burden on the people who are giving their time to help others.

Forbes' bins are to be removed on Monday, February 24, and Ms Godden is seeking the community's continued support by bringing donations in to the store during its open hours.

Good quality, reusable items can be donated to support the work of St Vincent de Paul in our community.

"I manage 52 per cent of NSW Vinnies West Retail Stores, and every day, I see the impact this has on our volunteers," Ms Godden said.

"If there’s one thing I can do to ease their burden, it is to bring this issue into the spotlight to raise awareness and ask for the community’s support in making responsible donation choices.

"This will ensure that our volunteers can continue their incredible work without the unnecessary challenges that donation dumping creates."