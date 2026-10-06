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Don't leave it too late to lodge your tax

<p> Letitia Skillen is encouraging those who haven\\'t yet lodged their tax return to not leave it to the last minute. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n
<p> Letitia Skillen is encouraging those who haven\\'t yet lodged their tax return to not leave it to the last minute. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n

Letitia Skillen is encouraging those who haven't yet lodged their tax return to not leave it to the last minute. PHOTO: Brendan McCool

While there is still time to lodge your tax return, don't leave it to the last minute.
Brendan McCool
October 6, 2026 • 02:55

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