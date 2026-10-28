Social media
Home page>News>Drane's record reign
News

Drane's record reign

<p>Tom Drane has claimed a second consecutive AFT Singles championship. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Tom Drane has claimed a second consecutive AFT Singles championship. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Tom Drane has claimed a second consecutive AFT Singles championship. PHOTOS: Supplied

Tom Drane claims second AFT Singles crown in record-breaking year
October 28, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES