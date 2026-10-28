Drane's record reign

MOTORSPORT Forbes rider Tom Drane has etched his name into American Flat Track history, claiming a second consecutive Singles championship and recording the highest number of wins in the competition's history. The Forbes rider headed into the 2026 season determined to defend his title and knowing five race wins would be enough to break the competition's all-time victories record. He didn't just make the mark, he roared past it. Drane collected nine wins throughout the season, building a lead his rivals could not reel in and securing another dominant championship campaign. There were no guarantees the year would unfold that way - just three days after the final race of 2025, Drane underwent back surgery and put his usual off-season preparation on hold. Any uncertainty quickly disappeared once the season began. “Everything felt normal at the first round and we were able to win that, and then just go from then on to have a really good year from then on,” he said. Back home in Australia for the summer, alongside younger brother Sam, whose own success story we'll share in a future edition, Drane reflected on another remarkable year. “We wanted to go straight back in and try to win (the AFT Singles) again,” he said. “That’s always been the goal.” While the title was always in his sights, Drane said he deliberately kept his focus on the next race rather than the points standings. “I just tried to win every race,” he said. “Not worrying about the championship, just focussing on going out there, winning and getting it done. “It made me focus just on winning races, not stress too much about the championship, and then all that came with it.” The approach paid off in spectacular fashion. Alongside a second consecutive championship, Drane added another piece of history by becoming the most successful rider the AFT Singles class has seen. “That was pretty cool to be able to get that done,” he said. The title-clinching moment carried extra significance: Drane secured the championship on the same American track where his United States racing journey began and did so surrounded by family, friends and a large contingent of Australian supporters. “There was a heap of Australians there for Amateur Nationals, then we had all our family there, so it was pretty cool,” he said. The achievement is the fulfilment of a dream that began years ago on Australian dirt tracks. The Forbes rider hopes to move into the premier Super Twins class in 2027 and is currently searching for a new team after long-time outfit Estenson Racing announced it would shift its focus from American Flat Track to road racing. Sam has already made that transition and will continue with Estenson. “It’s been really good (with Estenson), it was a great way to start off my career, being with the best team out there,” Drane said. Drane got an early taste of what lies ahead when he competed in the final Super Twins race of the season and finished second. “It’s bigger, heavier, faster, it’s the next step up and the competition’s harder again,” he said. “In the class I’m in, I’m the one that everyone’s chasing but if I step up to Super Twins, I’ll be the one chasing.” Tom now spends most of the year in the United States, typically arriving about February and remaining there until September or October through the racing season. It's giving him the best of both worlds. “I always love racing and I’m always racing every weekend, pretty much and just really enjoying it over there," he said. Back in Forbes during the Australian summer, he can maximise his riding preparation before heading overseas again. None of it would have been possible without the support of his family, particularly his dad Matt, who created the opportunities that eventually led him to America. “No one really understands until you get older, your mum and dad put in a lot of money and effort to try and get you there," he said. "You’ve got to do the same. [You’ve] got to put in a lot of effort to get the reward back.”