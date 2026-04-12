Creativity, confidence and big ideas will take centre stage in Forbes as NSW Youth Week 2026 gets underway with a range of hands-on activities for young people.

The theme for NSW Youth Week 2026, ‘Dream. Dare. Do.’, encourages young people to dream big and take real steps to make those dreams a reality.

In line with this theme, Forbes will host an engaging range of workshops and experiences throughout the April school holidays and youth week, giving young people opportunities to learn new skills, express themselves and connect with others.

The Youth Week program includes a mix of free and low cost activities, ensuring opportunities are accessible to as many young people as possible.

Activities on offer include:

* Painting workshops on 8 and 14 April.

* Barista training on 9 April.

* Rockstar for a Day music workshop on 10 April.

* Vision Board sessions on 13 April.

* Develop Your Resume workshop on 15 April.

* Interactive makeup class on 20 April.

* Youth Services Connect Day from 10am to 2pm at the skate park on 16 April.

* Fitness class through Blackridge on 17 April.

* Mural painting workshop on 21 April

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said Youth Week is an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate the contribution of young people to the community.

“Youth Week is about providing young people with spaces to feel inspired, supported and confident to explore their passions," she said.

"This year’s theme really reflects the variety of activities on offer throughout the holiday period.”

Event details, session times and registration information will be available via Forbes Shire Council’s website and Forbes Children and Youth Hub social media channels.

Places are limited for some workshops, so early bookings are encouraged.

Go online to forbes.nsw.gov.au and look at the youth week link for details, bookings are online through 123tix.com.au