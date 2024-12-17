Hayden Duggan has finished the year with an Australian Dirt Track Championships title to his name.

After success in the heats, Hayden led throughout the final at the flat track championships to claim the win in the nine to 13 years on the Honda CRF 150cc.

It was a great way for the local 13-year-old to finish what's been a busy and successful year on the race track, with plenty of travel to race.

Hayden claimed third place in the NSW titles and in the Victorian titles, second in the Central Coast Cup and the win in the Casey Stoner Cup at Kurri Kurri.

He had high hopes ahead of Forbes Auto Sports Club hosting the Australian Junior Track Championship, but came down with influenza A for the meet and was pleased under those difficult circumstances to finish fifth.

Hayden competes regularly at Forbes, Cowra, Condobolin, Canberra to get his laps in, and travelled to Gosford a few times this year ahead of the national titles there.

The road trips were worth it, dad Joel Duggan said, to get enough time in on that track to claim the championship this month.

There were more than 30 riders in a very competitive class of nine to 13-year-olds, with Hayden winning three of his four heats and taking third in the other.

The top 12 riders battle it out in the final, with the top 10 earning their place with top points through the heats and the final two selected from a repecharge.

Hayden got away to an excellent start but the race came under a red flag due to a crash just one lap in.

"I locked in and went again - and got first to the corner again," Hayden said.

He led through the six laps - the race tough but crossing the finish line a triumph.

It's an achievement to celebrate before Hayden goes up to the 13 to 16 year age group and KTM 250cc bike in 2025.

He thanks his sponsors Roylances Tractors Replacements, Moto Tech Canberra, Maslins Concrete Pumping, Dunc Insurance, Jelbarts Tyrepower, Craig and Melissa's Detailing.