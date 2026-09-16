Dusty’s million-dollar moment

Dusty has done it! The 12-year-old from Warren, walking 540km to Canberra for Little Wings so they can bring more paediatricians to children living in the bush, arrived in Canberra on Monday afternoon. And now he's hit his $1 million fundraising target, thanks to the Prime Minister. Dusty Langby had a meeting with Anthony Albanese at 9am on Tuesday - his tally at $530,000. By 10.15am Mr Albanese made this announcement: "We’re matching Dusty’s fundraising dollar for dollar and backing Little Wings so they can keep flying and supporting regional families," he said. "Making sure no matter where they live, every Australian can get the healthcare they need." Mr Albanese praised Dusty's efforts for, what he called "an even bigger cause". Dusty, his mum Sarah and their Dollar for Dusty team left Warren on 30 August. They passed through the Parkes Shire on 2, 3 and 4 September, receiving a rock-star welcome every step of the way. Dusty reached Eugowra on the afternoon of 4 September before heading to Gooloogong and Cowra on 4-5 September. Dusty's fundraising sits at $557,757, as at 5pm on Wednesday. And you can still support him by visiting https://www.givenow.com.au/dollar-for-dusty and donating. Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey described Dusty as the 12-year-old boy who has inspired a nation. He made a speech to Parliament on Monday welcoming Dusty and congratulated him. “What Dusty has achieved is phenomenal,” Mr Chaffey said. “This 12-year-old boy has walked 540km to highlight the critical service Little Wings provides in bringing paediatricians to the west. “He says he just wanted to raise ‘a little bit of money’ but he has succeeded where the committed efforts of non-profit organisations have struggled. “Not only that, but the Federal Government has now finally committed to funding a further two years for Little Wings in addition to matching every dollar that Dusty has raised." After Dollar for Dusty announced a "pretty special" sponsor hopped on board, Qantas, the team said on Tuesday afternoon: "From a little town in western NSW, Dusty’s message has travelled further than we ever imagined". "To now have the support of an iconic Australian company like Qantas is pretty exciting!" They said. "Dusty started this with one goal: to help rural and remote kids get better access to healthcare without their families carrying such a huge financial burden." Little Wings has advised the Dollar for Dusty campaign will remain open for donations for another month.