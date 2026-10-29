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Easy Goin' to farewell fans with final tour

<p>Joey Tanswell, Ruby Wilson and Will Bligh from Easy Goin\\' will say goodbye to fans during a special farewell tour over the next few months. PHOTOS: Easy Goin\\' Facebook page</p>\\n
<p>Joey Tanswell, Ruby Wilson and Will Bligh from Easy Goin\\' will say goodbye to fans during a special farewell tour over the next few months. PHOTOS: Easy Goin\\' Facebook page</p>\\n

Joey Tanswell, Ruby Wilson and Will Bligh from Easy Goin' will say goodbye to fans during a special farewell tour over the next few months. PHOTOS: Easy Goin' Facebook page

Parkes band Easy Goin' has announced a farewell tour to mark the end of their playing days
Christine Little
October 29, 2026 • 04:48

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