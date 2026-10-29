Easy Goin' to farewell fans with final tour

After three years of performing across the Central West, Parkes youth band Easy Goin' is preparing to take its final bow. They've announced a farewell tour that will mark the end of the group's journey together, aptly named the 'Easy Goin' Going Gone...' tour. It will see the band revisit some of its favourite venues before two of its three members leave Parkes in 2027 to pursue new opportunities. In a message to its fans and supporters on social media, the band said the decision was prompted by the big life changes ahead for members Will Bligh and Ruby Wilson, who graduate from high school at the end of the year. "With [two of our three] band members leaving Parkes in 2027, it's a safe bet to say we won't be playing again," the group announced. "Ruby and Will are taking on new endeavours and have decided the rockstar life isn't for them. "So we decided to hit-up some of our favourite venues from the past three years to say goodbye to you all." The farewell tour gives music fans one last chance to see the popular local act perform live, with shows scheduled across the region between November and January. The tour kicks-off at the Trundle Services and Citizens Club on 13 November, before heading to Club Forbes on 4 December and Club Cowra on 5 December. Will Bligh, Ruby Wilson and Joey Tanswell performed in a tribute show for the first time at the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival. After the Christmas and new year break, and the Parkes Elvis Festival - which they'll be performing at again, including with young Wollongong star Ruben Aguilera at the Parkes Leagues Club - Easy Goin' will return for its final run of performances towards the end of January. They play at the Coachman Hotel in Parkes on 22 January and the Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes on 23 January, before the band's last gig at the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes on 30 January. The group is encouraging supporters to turn out in force for their final shows. "We wanna see you there," the band said. "Choose a date, or four. Rock-up in numbers, because you have limited opportunity to watch us perform." Easy Goin' formed in time to debut at the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2024 after a student performance at Joey Tanswell's (third band member) Year 12 graduation at Parkes High School in November 2023. Ruby replaced original drummer Tom Burkitt when he moved away for university last year. For fans who have followed Easy Goin' from local gigs to larger regional stages, the 'Easy Goin' Going Gone...' tour provides one final opportunity to see and celebrate a young band that has become a familiar name in the Central West live music scene.