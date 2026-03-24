There is something incredibly special about Bedgerabong and this weekend, the community has every reason to celebrate.

Bedgerabong Public School marks 150 years and they're opening their doors to welcome generations past and present.

It speaks volumes about this school and community that current principal Paul Faulkner is only the fifth in 150 years to hold the role.

He and the team have been preparing for this milestone for months now and can't wait to welcome everyone back to Bedgerabong for it.

“I’m really excited about it,” Mr Faulkner said.

“I’m just in awe of the commitment that previous principals, teachers and community had in building this place, it’s incredible.”

Saturday will be the heart of the celebrations, with the community invited to gather between 10am and 3pm for a day rich in history, connection and fun.

Among the highlights will be the opening of a time capsule buried in 1988, as well as the creation of a new one for future generations.

There will also be the unveiling of an upgraded hexagonal rotunda and the dedication of a new community circle - by a very special guest.

Visitors can explore displays showcasing the school’s history, including copies of the school magazine dating back to the 1930s and 1940s, alongside stories of former students who have gone on to achieve remarkable things.

“We’ve picked some milestone events and influential people in the school’s history,” Mr Faulkner said.

“Those stories really tell why people are so proud to be here.”

Many of those stories began with material collected during the school’s centenary celebrations, offering a window into both the school and the village itself.

“They included biographies of Harold McKellar and Charles Stewart, and also the success of Bruce McKellar as an international theoretical particle physicist,” he said.

For younger attendees, the day promises plenty of excitement too, with a jumping castle, inflatable obstacle course, face painting and traditional picnic games rounding out the festivities.

The celebrations are drawing families back to Bedgerabong from near and far.

Among those returning are descendants of early principals Charles Stewart and Harold McKellar, former teacher Dot Noakes, and members of Mr Faulkner’s own family.

Family connections and picnic day fun

School and community are deeply connected in Bedgerabong, with some of today’s students following in the footsteps of their parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents.

That connection is reflected in families like the Browns, with four generations having attended the small school.

Murray Brown was the third generation to go through; his own children have since attended, and now he is part of the committee organising this weekend’s celebrations.

“(The school) is one of the hearts of Bedgerabong that just keeps pumping and it’s a privilege to invest back into that,” he said.

“The opportunities that are provided are above and beyond people’s comprehension of what a small school can provide - and that’s across all aspects, from academic to social. It sets the kids up for life.”

As preparations ramp up, Murray paid tribute to the staff who have invested so much in both the school and the milestone event.

He said the grounds are “looking an absolute picture”, and he is among those looking forward to welcoming people back and reconnecting with old friends.

“The staff have done a phenomenal amount of work behind the scenes,” he said.

The celebrations won’t end with the formalities, either, so allow time to enjoy the afternoon.

The traditional Bedgerabong family picnic games will return in the afternoon, bringing with them a strong sense of nostalgia and community spirit.

Gumboot throwing, egg-and-spoon races, three-legged races and, most importantly, a relaxed afternoon of connection will all feature - and for many locals, that’s what the day is all about.

These picnic days hold a special place in the community’s memory.

“My parents’ generation - my dad’s brothers and sisters - that was a highlight, they remember the family picnic days,” Murray said.

Before community Facebook groups and modern transport - and particularly during times of isolation such as floods - those gatherings played a vital role in bringing people together.

“It was such an important thing for everyone to get together - that was a great day,” he said.

A legacy of achievement

While Bedgerabong Public School has rarely had more than 60 students in any given year, its influence stretches far beyond its boundaries.

Former students and community members have been recognised nationally and internationally for their contributions.

Among them is Young Australian of the Year Nedd Brockmann, whose ultramarathon efforts to raise funds to tackle homelessness have inspired people across the country.

Elizabeth Jane “Jenny” Murphy was awarded an MBE in 1960 for her tireless community service, while her grandsons Dan and Tim Murphy were awarded OAMs last year for their work in the construction industry and the community.

Dr Bill Peasley AM has been recognised for his work as an inland explorer, historian, author and general practitioner, while Christina Yeomans OAM was honoured for raising millions of dollars through the Save the Farm Fund.

Visitors will be able to read these stories in the displays - or scan QR codes to hear current students bringing them to life.

Because these celebrations also very much belong to the current generation of students.

Students have played a hands-on role in preparing the new time capsule, deciding what items should represent life in 2026.

“We ran a project-based learning initiative where they brainstormed what should go in and how to include it,” Mr Faulkner said.

They’re also proudly sporting special 150th anniversary T-shirts featuring the school mural - and eagerly anticipating the celebrations. After all, there will be cake.

Event details

Festivities begin with a casual open day at the school, Friday 27 March midday to 3pm.

Check in with the students of today in their classrooms, enjoy a tour of the school and perhaps some light entertainment and refreshments. Catch up with old friends and reminisce.

Official opening: Saturday, 28 March from 10am to 3pm at the school.

View historical displays, meet current and former students, staff and community members.

Official proceedings include the opening of an old time capsule and sinking of a new one; unveiling of the upgraded hexagonal rotunda and dedication of the new community space.

There will be morning tea, and complimentary lunch with catering from the Rotary van.

For catering purposes, an indication of attendance would be appreciated and can be indicated at the Bedgerabong 150 facebook event, or by emailing 150bbong@gmail.com

For enquiries, phone 02 6857 1185.

It all wraps up with a ticketed dinner at Bedgerabong Hall at the showground / racecourse on Saturday night.