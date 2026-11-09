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Educators sound alarm over preschool funding shock

<p>Speech pathologist Jess Schofield and Forbes Preschool director Amy Shine with State Member for Orange Philip Donato. </p>\\n
<p>Speech pathologist Jess Schofield and Forbes Preschool director Amy Shine with State Member for Orange Philip Donato. </p>\\n

Speech pathologist Jess Schofield and Forbes Preschool director Amy Shine with State Member for Orange Philip Donato.

Forbes Preschool fears it could lose up to half a million dollars a year under the NSW Government's new Universal Preschool Funding Program.
November 9, 2026 • 12:00

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