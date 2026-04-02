The Bush Fire Danger Period has ended for most of NSW, including the Forbes, Lachlan, Parkes and Weddin shires.

Four Local Government Areas (LGA), Narrabri, Gwydir, Moree Plains, and Mid-Western, will extend the period until the end of April due to local conditions.

During the season, firefighters from the Mid Lachlan Valley Team responded to 293 incidents.

As the Bush Fire Danger Period ends, fire agencies and land managers will begin increasing hazard reduction activities where conditions allow.

This work includes planned burns aimed at reducing vegetation and lowering the risk of future bush fires.

Superintendent Michael Robinson said residents should remain cautious when undertaking burn-offs, even once the Bush Fire Danger Period has finished.

“From 1st April fire permits will no longer be required in the Forbes, Lachlan, Parkes and Weddin Local Government Areas,” Superintendent Robinson said.

“Where permits are no longer needed, residents must still notify their neighbours and also the local fire authority at least 24 hours before lighting a fire, which can be done easily on the RFS website.

“People should also check whether a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate is required and ensure they have the equipment and resources needed to safely manage the burn.

“Letting fire authorities know about planned burning helps avoid unnecessary callouts for local firefighters.”

Superintendent Robinson said the end of the Bush Fire Danger Period should not lead to complacency.

“Fires can still occur outside the declared danger period, particularly during dry or windy conditions,” he said.

“Residents should take the opportunity now to prepare their properties and review their bush fire survival plan ahead of the next fire season.

“Your local fire station or Fire Control Centre can provide advice on preparing your home and carrying out hazard reduction safely.”

Residents planning to burn off can notify their local brigade using the online burn notification tool at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify