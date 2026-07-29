For decades Tom Molloy has been a familiar and hardworking face at the Forbes Jockey Club and as he steps away from his official duties he does so after helping shape the club into what it is today.

Tom's connection to the club began when he was just 15 years old riding trackwork for local trainers Kenny Parsons, Duffy Baker, Les Batman and Charlie Pearse.

"I used to ride 10 or 15 horses a morning," Tom said.

"Then I started riding in races. I rode in races for 15 years."

In those early days the racecourse looked very different.

"All along here was all stables," he recalled.

Tom's fondness with horses started even earlier.

Country race caller Colin Hodges said Tom's knowledge of the racing industry was forged through a lifetime spent around livestock and horses.

"From an early age he spent a lot of time with his parents as drovers on the stock routes and learned much about horses, sheep and cattle," Colin said.

"His mother provided much of his education while he was away from school."

Away from racing, Tom built a successful career as a shearing contractor, at one stage employing 15 shearers and support staff to shear around 40,000 sheep annually at Jemalong Station.

After retiring from race riding, Tom continued helping around the club on weekends before taking on a more permanent role around 30 years ago.

When long-time official Johnny Buckton moved away, Tom stepped in to fill the gap.

"I took over then and I've been doing it ever since," he said.

Over the years Tom has worn many hats, serving as curator and for the past decade or so as vice-president.

While he jokes that he "got trapped into" taking on the vice-president's role, his commitment to the club has never been in doubt.

Health concerns have prompted his decision to step back but even so, Tom isn't planning to disappear completely.

"I'll still be around," he said.

During his riding career Tom enjoyed plenty of success in the saddle and became one of the leading jockeys on the picnic racing circuit.

One of his proudest memories came in 1969 when he won the prestigious Corinthian Handicap at Randwick.

"They opened the Queen Elizabeth Stand that day so I rode the first winner past the Queen Elizabeth Stand," he said.

Colin said the achievement remains one of the great highlights of Tom's racing career.

"Run as an annual event on the Bank Holiday, the Corinthian was contested by the best amateur riders in the state and considered the most prestigious race for picnic jockeys," he said.

"Trained at Cowra by Bill Molloy Snr for Harry Sutherland, Le Toff with Tom Molloy in the saddle won the Corinthian by six lengths after a great ride by the Forbes jockey.

"The Corinthian was the opening race at the meeting and Tom became the first jockey to ride a winner past the then new Queen Elizabeth Stand at Randwick."

Tom also won three amateur jockey premierships during his racing career.

Away from the saddle, he has been instrumental in overseeing decades of improvements at the Forbes racecourse.

From installing new running rails and barriers to upgrading facilities around the grounds, he has been involved in almost every major project.

"Every year there's been improvements around here," he said.

He has also witnessed enormous changes over the decades.

"We had wooden posts all around the inside of the track," he said.

"There was no photo finish to start with."

Colin said Tom's contribution to the racecourse extended far beyond committee meetings.

"Tom Molloy has taken great pride in the upkeep of Forbes Racecourse for many years, including providing a great track and surrounds for the Forbes Cup and Spring race meetings," he said.

Beyond the physical improvements, Tom has become the person everyone turns to.

Current committee member Bruce Chandler said replacing Tom would be no easy task.

"We'd be lost without him," Bruce said.

"We wouldn't know where to turn anything on.

"He's the contact man for all the trainers that come to town. If they want horses stabled, they ring Tom. If they want to know what the track's like, they ring Tom."

One initiative Tom is particularly proud of is helping establish the long-running partnership with Bankstown visitors, who first came to Forbes in 1995 looking for a country race meeting to support.

At the time, the club was struggling financially.

"We were nearly broke then," Tom said.

What began with a group of just 12 visitors has grown into an annual tradition, with close to 100 people making the trip to Forbes most years.

"They book the town out," Bruce added.

"They eat, they drink, they punt pretty well and they spread their money around town."

The visitors have become an important boost for the local economy supporting accommodation providers, clubs, sporting groups and local businesses during their stay.

Racing has remained a family tradition for the Molloys.

Tom's son Danny became one of the most successful jockeys on the picnic circuit and, like his father, volunteered countless hours to the Forbes Jockey Club while serving in executive committee roles.

The family's racing success has continued into a third generation with granddaughter Erin Molloy establishing herself as a successful apprentice jockey in Queensland.

Despite injury setbacks, Erin has already ridden more than 50 winners.

Colin said Tom and the family were especially proud when Erin returned home over Christmas and produced a winning ride aboard Zillions at Wellington for Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries on Boxing Day.

Throughout it all Tom credits the committee members who have worked alongside him over the years.

"You've only got to ask the committee to help do something and they're all here," he said.

"They're all there for the same reason."

While Tom's official role may be ending his connection to the Forbes Jockey Club certainly isn't.

His wife Dixie laughed that she is simply "glad to have him home a bit more often", while those at the club know he won't be too far away if they need a hand.

As Colin summed up, when Tom Molloy took on the role of track manager, he brought with him "a wealth of knowledge in the horse racing sport", knowledge that has helped guide the Forbes Jockey Club for generations and leaves the club in a far stronger position today than when he first arrived.