Forbes PA and H Association has brought together an incredible entertainment offering for this milestone 150th Show with something for everyone - both in feature shows across the two-day program and exhibits you can visit any time.

Get ready for high-flying action, huge moves and plenty of ringside excitement as All-Star Wrestling hits the 150th Forbes Show this Friday and Saturday.

This is live professional wrestling that delivers big hits and high-flying action in entertainment the whole family can get behind.

This action-packed entertainment is coming to Forbes Show Friday and Saturday thanks to sponsor Club Forbes.

Show times are 2pm, 4.30pm and 6pm Friday; 1.30am; 12.30pm and 3pm Saturday.

Another new attraction to the 2026 Show is camel rides and they promise fun for the family.

CAMEL RIDES

Want to see the Show from the back of a camel? This year you can!

Camel rides are coming to Forbes Show in 2026 and show-goers are encouraged to enjoy a ride.

This is another new attraction to this year's show and something the family can enjoy.

OUTBACK STOCKMAN

With incredible stockmanship, plenty of laughs, live music and one very impressive Brahman bull, you're going to want to make sure you stop and watch the Outback Stockman at Forbes Show this year.

Lachie Crosser’s Outback Stockman Show promises live music, true Aussie stockmanship, and plenty of laughs - it's great entertainment for the whole family.

LOCAL YARD DOGS

The Lachie Café Local Yard Dog Trial is coming to the 150th Forbes Show!

Local handlers, local dogs, will be putting their skills to the test in the yards on Saturday.

This will be great to watch so give yourself time to stop by and take it in.

SHEARING

The Ben Hall Shears will be a hive of activity with the return of the Sports Shear and wool handling competitions starting from 8am on Saturday.

There will also be a blade shearing competition to take you back in time.

Head on up to see these skilled folks in action, there'll be a coffee van and canteen handy.

FIREWORKS AND FUN

Friday night will feature the biggest fireworks display ever booked for the Forbes Show.

They're scheduled for 8.30pm, after the official opening, and the fun will go into the night.

There's a new ride for the thrill-seekers - if you're brave enough to give it a go.

Direct from the UK and now in Australia, Infinity is coming to Forbes.

The ride has 15 riders spinning high above the ground - about 20m in the air - and experiencing about 5G of force.

You'll find all your show-time favourites from dagwood dogs to this year's showbags in sideshow alley, take a wander and enjoy.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Official opening: 7pm Friday

Fireworks: 8.30pm Friday

Grand parade: 12.30pm Saturday