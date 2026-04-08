Entries in the 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod are now open, for both the music, speech and drama in June and dance in July.

All speech and drama, instrumental, vocal, bands and school dance groups will take the Town Hall stage with the event to commence Monday, 15 June.

Organisers are expecting a big week of performance, right through to 26 June.

Dance sections return to Red Bend from Tuesday, 7 July, starting with the youngest performers and featuring the big group day on Saturday, 11 July.

Forbes Eisteddfod is organised by a local committee of volunteers.

Information about this year is on the website at www.forbeseisteddfod.com.au/ and entries can be made online via https://www.stardom.com.au