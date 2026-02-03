Kate Nixon has a passion for creating beautiful, sustainable spaces utilising Australian native plants – conserving native species and increasing local biodiversity.

Now she’s been backed to share that vision with young people in Forbes with a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

The latest round of Backing the Future represents a $500,000 investment in rural youth, a flagship initiative of the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation.

Kate is one of 10 changemakers to gain funding through the program for pilot projects aimed at improving opportunities for young people in regional NSW.

Next Gen Nature will be a hands-on environmental education program in Forbes and Kate’s now taking registrations or expressions of interest.

The project is youth-focussed – open to those around 12 to 30 years old – and is designed to equip them with skills, knowledge and confidence to explore careers in environmental science, land management and green industries.

"It’s all about encouraging the next generation of environmental stewards," Kate explained.

One of the focal points for the group will be the endemic garden at the Lachlan Vintage Village visitor information centre.

Kate designed the garden with a view to showcasing locally endemic native species, and since she established the garden she’s also hosted school students and other groups to the space.

Working bees to clean up, plant, mulch and care for the garden, and developing a year-round care and improvement schedule will be part of Next Gen Nature's charter.

Kate will also host skills workshops on identifying and propagating native plants, bush regeneration and biodiversity conservation, garden design, landscaping and gardening.

The group also has the exciting opportunity to design something new: a playspace for The Learning Ladder so some of our community's littlest locals get to enjoy something designed by their older peers.

If you or someone you know has an interest in the outdoors, is exploring future career options, loves gardening, has a creative spark or wants to learn more about local ecosystems, reach out about the program.

You can learn more about the project on Kate’s Macrocarpa Landscapes social media channels and reach out to her via message on those platforms or by emailing kate@macrocarpalandscapes.com.au