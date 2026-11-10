Eugowra CBD works contract awarded

Cabonne Council is pleased to confirm that the contract for the Eugowra CBD Upgrade has been awarded and the project is progressing towards construction commencing in January 2027. The construction contract has been awarded to Conseth Solutions Pty Ltd, which is finalising detailed construction planning, reviewing project designs and undertaking off-site preparations. A community information session at the Fat Parcel Food Van today, Thursday, will give community members an opportunity to learn more about the project, planned construction works and what to expect during the implementation phase. Centred on the Nanima Street precinct, the project aims to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility and connections in the town centre while enhancing flood resilience and access to local businesses, a council spokesperson said. The works have been made possible through about $870,000 in funding under the Community Assets Program, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments as part of recovery and resilience efforts following the 2022 flood event. Cabonne Council said community consultation had played a significant role in shaping the project. "Feedback received through both formal and informal consultation has directly influenced the project's delivery, including the decision to schedule construction after the Christmas period and the review of traffic management arrangements to minimise disruption to businesses, residents and visitors," the council spokesperson said. Council said it would continue working closely with affected businesses and the wider community to provide updates. COMING UP Cabonne Council has invited residents to celebrate the completion of two significant community projects this Saturday. The day will begin with the official opening of the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre at 9.30am, followed by morning tea. The celebrations will then continue with the official opening of Eugowra Memorial Park at 12.30pm, followed by a community barbecue lunch. The community's popular Christmas shopping night is also coming up, from 5pm on Friday 20 November this year.