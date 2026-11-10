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Eugowra CBD works contract awarded

<p>Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty and team meeting with Eugowra locals last July to talk through plans for Eugowra\\'s pool, museum and CBD. </p>\\n
<p>Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty and team meeting with Eugowra locals last July to talk through plans for Eugowra\\'s pool, museum and CBD. </p>\\n

Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty and team meeting with Eugowra locals last July to talk through plans for Eugowra's pool, museum and CBD.

Council to host information session at Fat Parcel on Thursday
November 10, 2026 • 02:00

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