Eugowra show celebrates 111 years

The Eugowra Show returns on 18 and 19 September for its 111th year with a program that combines the traditions of a country show with plenty of new entertainment for the whole family. The pavilion is the perfect excuse to have a go at something new - or show off something you already do well. Bake your best cake, make some yummy preserves, pick your prize vegetables or flowers, get creative with art and craft, snap a winning photograph, create a sculpture, sew, knit or crochet. There are also opportunities to showcase grains and hay, local farm produce and wool. Junior exhibitors are encouraged to join in too, with plenty of chances to have a go and see their efforts displayed at the Show. Pavilion judging will take place on Friday with the exhibits on display for visitors to enjoy on Show Day. SHOW DAY – Saturday 19 September Beyond the pavilion, the yard dog trials, showjumping and ring events will bring plenty of action, alongside the judging of cattle, sheep and poultry. The dog high jump is always a crowd pleaser as competitors battle it out for the highest jump. The ute show and shine is returning, and this year will be joined by both a truck, and car show and shine. Organisers hope to see an impressive collection of utes, trucks and cars come through the gates. Junior judging gives young people the chance to test their knowledge while gaining valuable experience alongside experienced judges. Young women from the district are encouraged to enter The Acciona Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition. Entries can be submitted to the Show Society Secretary at secretary@eugowrashow.com.au Pick up a copy of the schedule and get your entries in for this year's Eugowra Show. The official opening of the Eugowra Show will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday by the former host of the ABC program Backroads, Heather Ewart. The opening will also include the announcement of the 2026 Eugowra Young Woman. ENTERTAINMENT Families will be well catered for with carnival rides, food stalls, games, an animal nursery, live reptile display and barnyard animal inflatable races. Traditional kids’ bush games will bring some old-fashioned country show fun to the weekend. The Madstylemoto Stunt Show featuring Eugowra local, Liam Heinzel will bring plenty of action, while the Demolition Derby is set to provide one of the weekend’s biggest spectacles. A spectacular fireworks display will close the weekend. COMMUNITY Eugowra Show Society President Sean Haynes said the 111th Show was a celebration of the community and the generations of people who have helped keep the event going. “After 111 years, the Eugowra Show remains, at its heart, about bringing people together," he said. "It is a celebration of our community, our agricultural heritage and the resilience and spirit that make Eugowra such a special place. "We encourage everyone to get involved and support the Show in whatever way they can. "Whether that means entering something in the pavilion, bringing along livestock or a vehicle, volunteering and helping out behind the scenes or simply coming along with family and friends to enjoy the day. "After more than a century, the Show continues to be a tradition worth celebrating, supporting and passing on to the next generation.” Show schedules are available from the Eugowra Newsagency and Supermarket and Eugowra Rural Transaction Centre, as well as online via the Visit Eugowra page. Pavilion entries can be submitted to the Show Office from Monday 14 September. Office opening hours will be displayed on the Eugowra Show Society Facebook page. Tickets to the Eugowra Show can be purchased now via the 123Tix website or from the Secretary’s Office from Monday 14 September.