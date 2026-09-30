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Eugowra's big day of family fun, harness racing returns

<p>Fashions on the Field is always incredible at Eugowra.</p>\\n
<p>Fashions on the Field is always incredible at Eugowra.</p>\\n

Fashions on the Field is always incredible at Eugowra.

September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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