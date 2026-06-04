By JUDY SMITH

Eugowra Bowling Club was the venue for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea in Eugowra, which is a community event each year.

The guest speaker this year was Rex Barton from CanAssist in Forbes.

Rex gave a very enlightening talk of all the fields which CanAssist cover which I am sure his audience learned a lot from. He and his fellow members of CanAssist are to be congratulated on the work they do.

We also had a representative of the Cancer Council, Fiona Madgwick, present to give an overview of their ongoing work, focusing on the transport provided for patients.

With having the Can Assist and Cancer Council's representatives speak it enabled the audience to learn what each provide.

We delivered morning teas for 93 children and 94 adults around the town which we know they all enjoyed.

We had 67 locals join fellow residents and visitors for a very enjoyable morning tea at the Bowlie.

The lucky winner of first prize in the raffle was Kevin McGuire who won $50 voucher to each of the Butcher, Supermarket and Produce shop.

Second prize of a coffee machine was won by Lyn Ellis; third prize of tea and treats hamper was won by Judd McKenna and fourth prize of a pamper pack was won by Bev Slaven.

Minor prizes went to an Thompson and Sharon Radwick.

100 Club No 1 1st Lyn Ellis 2nd Shelley Norrie 3rd Alan Noble.

100 Club No 2 1st Lorraine Carty 2nd Kay Howell 3rd Helen Turner.

We extend a huge thank you to all those people who provided all the cooking and tasty sandwiches, scones etc. as well as to those who worked on the day, and those who donated raffle prizes.

Thank you to everyone who attended and supported this very worthy cause.

The grand total raised is $4600.