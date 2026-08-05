The historic St Andrew's church in Harold Street will once again be home to a congregation, with its doors reopening this Sunday.

Generocity Church Forbes is moving into the former Presbyterian church, which closed several years ago and was later purchased by Forbes Shire Council.

Church representative Elise Amery said community members, particularly those with memories and connections to St Andrew's, are warmly invited to visit and see the building's restoration.

St Andrew's has a rich history and has been the setting for many special occasions for local families - its stained glass windows are a beautiful testament to that history - and the Generocity Church would love people to come and see the restoration work, share their memories and stories.

Generocity Church Forbes has been meeting at Northside Chapel since the 2022 floods affected its previous home.

In recent months, church members and volunteers have been working to give the historic building a new lease on life, with the congregation set to celebrate its reopening from 10am on Sunday, August 9.

The opening service will acknowledge those who have contributed to the project, including Forbes Shire Council, which the church describes as a valued partner in the restoration effort.

Generocity Senior Pastor Caleb Dwyer will attend the official opening service, which will be followed by a community lunch. All are welcome.