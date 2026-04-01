The Vintage and Collectables Fair will return this May as part of Forbes Heritage celebrations and it's time to book those stalls.

The fair is scheduled for Saturday, 16 May at Forbes Town Hall, from 9am to 5pm.

Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea is taking bookings now, phone 0439 708 456 or 0413 274 735 to book your stall.

Save the date to go along and view the many and varied displays of collections from eras past.

This has proven a real feature of local heritage celebrations, you'll be amazed at the range on display.

Funds raised will be donated to the Forbes Eisteddfod and Forbes Hospital Auxiliary.