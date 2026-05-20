Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Parkes Picnic Races.

Get ready for one of the biggest social events on our calendar and an incredible opportunity to support a fantastic community tradition.

The Parkes Picnic Races is a brilliant day out for the whole family, featuring a thrilling five-race program, by demand a brand-new VIP tent inclusive of food and drinks, and of course Fashions on the Field which includes a new category Best Dressed Local Female.

There will be live music from Hunter Rawson and Foxxy Cleopatra, a kids corner and plenty to eat and drink all day long.

As the June long weekend (6 June) fast approaches, the races committee is meeting weekly to add the finishing touches and tick all the boxes ahead of the big day.

“Whether you're dressing to impress or just coming along to enjoy the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone,” the committee said.

“Don’t miss this iconic country race day, gather your friends and family and we’ll see you trackside.”

The committee will be revealing their special guest MC very soon, so stay tuned.

Gates at the Parkes Racecourse open from 11.30am, adults are $20 or $25 at the gate and under 16s are free.

Your Plan B is set up for you this year too with the committee organising buses and taxis on a continuous loop.

For a gold coin donation, there will be pick-up on a continuous loop from 11.30am-1.30pm at the bus shelter in Welcome Street, and buses on a loop from 4.30pm-6.30pm (last bus 6.30pm) for the return back to town.

Tickets can be found at https://www.123tix.com.au/.../52067/parkes-picnic-races-2026.

The committee would like to say a big thank you to all of their sponsors.

“There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when planning and delivering an event like ours, and local community events simply could not operate without the ongoing support,” they said.

Stay up to date with all the latest on the races by following Parkes Picnic Races on Facebook.