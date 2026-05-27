Parkes Picnic Races have revealed their second Fashions on the Field judges for this year's races: Andrew Cannon.

Andrew is a well known and vibrant presence in the Parkes community, celebrated for his creativity and professional flair.

As a milliner, costume designer and accomplished makeup artist, he has built an impressive portfolio across the fashion industry, theatre and high-profile events.

Andrew's judging experience is extensive, having judges Fashions on the Field competitions throughout the ACT, South Coast, Riverina and Central West.

His creative work includes collaborations with major Australian labels, and he recently showcased his theatrical talents in the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's production of Sister Act.

"Between his ongoing work for events in Canberra and his deep roots in the Central West, Andrew brings unparalleled industry insight, style and showmanship to our judging panel this year," Parkes Picnic Races shared on social media.

"We can't wait to see him helping crown our 2026 winners."

You can grab your tickets for this year's event at https://www.123tix.com.au/.../52067/parkes-picnic-races-2026