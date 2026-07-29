The Book Dispensary, together with Penguin Random House Publishers, is thrilled to host beloved Australian children’s author Jacqueline Harvey in Forbes for an inspiring day of literacy events.

Aimed at boosting students' reading abilities and fostering a lifelong love of books, Jacqueline will engage students from our local primary schools and host a special evening session for parents.

As well as these events, The Book Dispensary is also delighted to announce donations of $1000 to each of the libraries at Forbes Public, Forbes North and St Laurence’s Schools, and $500 to Forbes Preschool.

Debbie Prior from The Book Dispensary is hoping that this crucial funding will help update school and preschool libraries and ensure students have access to engaging, high-quality reading resources.

In an era where screens often compete for children's attention, unlocking the magic of reading has never been more vital said Debbie from The Book Dispensary.

"I am incredibly proud to welcome one of Australia's most celebrated storytellers, Jacqueline Harvey, to our local community," she said.

Jacqueline Harvey - the internationally bestselling author of the Alice-Miranda, Clementine Rose, and Kensy and Max series - has sold more than two million copies of her books worldwide.

Known for her engaging, adventurous, and relatable stories, Jacqueline has an unparalleled ability to captivate young readers.

During her visit on Tuesday 11 August, Jacqueline will host dynamic sessions with local primary students.

These interactive presentations are designed to ignite a passion for storytelling, showing children that books are gateways to endless imagination.

By hearing directly from a celebrated author, students will gain a behind-the-scenes look at how books are created, inspiring them to become enthusiastic readers and confident writers themselves.

"Reading development doesn't stop at the school gate; it is a collaborative effort between educators and families," Debbie said.

To support this, The Book Dispensary is hosting an exclusive free parent evening with Jacqueline Harvey on the same day, 11 August from 5.30pm-6.30pm at The Book Dispensary.

“This evening session is a fantastic opportunity for parents, caregivers and educators to discover proven strategies for enhancing children’s reading abilities," Debbie said.

Places are limited and bookings are essential. Visit https://www.trybooking.com/DNSTP.

For more information please contact Debbie on 1300 002 871, email debbie@thebookdispensary.com.au or call instore.