Winter in Central West is set to heat up when Frost and Fire returns to Forbes on Saturday 20 June 2026, lighting up the Forbes Ski Dam from 4pm to 10pm with live music, glowing bonfires and a vibrant winter atmosphere.

This year’s event will be fuelled by a red hot musical line‑up, led by Australian pop-rock-soul icon DIESEL, whose unmistakable voice is sure to set the Frost and Fire stage alight.

DIESEL (Mark Lizotte) remains one of Australia’s most enduring live performers. His career includes multiple number one albums, six ARIA Awards, millions of streams worldwide and a fiercely loyal fan base.

Audiences can expect to hear iconic hits such as Tip of My Tongue, Don’t Need Love, Soul Revival and Cry in Shame.

Joining this year’s line-up are a band recognised and loved by Aussies of all ages.

The Magnificent Seven will deliver feel‑good classics guaranteed to warm up the crowd. From The Cockroaches to The Wiggles and now Frost and Fire.

Melbourne-based artist, Sandee Facy has been blazing a trail across the Australian country music scene. Sandee’s authentic storytelling brings a fresh spark to the Frost and Fire lineup.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, Frost and Fire 2026 will proudly showcase local talent Amitié and Foxxy Cleopatra, celebrating the region’s vibrant music scene.

Combined with roving entertainment, cultural performances and fireworks, the 2026 Frost and Fire artist lineup delivers the perfect soundtrack for unforgettable winter memories.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM said, “This year’s Frost and Fire line‑up is truly amazing”.

“Live music all night long, bonfires, kids entertainment, hearty food, cosy brews and a welcoming, family‑friendly atmosphere makes for the ultimate winter party. Rug up, fire up and get ready for Frost and Fire 2026!”

More details about performance times and the full Frost and Fire program will be announced soon.

For tickets and bus schedules, head to 123tix.com.

Get in touch with the Forbes Visitor Information team on (02) 6852 4155 to help you plan your Frost and Fire weekend.

For more information about Frost and Fire 2026, visit www.amazingforbesnsw.com or follow @amazingforbesnsw for updates.