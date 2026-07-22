The Forbes community is invited to roll up their sleeves and make a lasting contribution to the local environment as part of National Tree Day 2026.

Central West Lachlan Landcare in partnership with Forbes Shire Council is hosting a community planting event at Forbes Cemetery on Saturday 25 July from 10am to 12pm.

Participants will help plant locally indigenous Yellow Box, White Box and Spiny Bursaria to improve screening, increase habitat connectivity and provide food and shelter for native wildlife.

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said volunteering just two hours of your time will make a lasting difference to both the environment and the community.

“The trees planted today will help transform this important site, providing habitat for native wildlife while creating a more welcoming space for the community," she said.

"Come along, get your hands dirty and enjoy a rewarding morning connecting with friends, family and the wider community."

Participants are encouraged to bring a hat and water bottle, with gloves, all other planting materials and native tube stock supplied.

A free barbecue lunch will be provided following the planting activities.

Community members of all ages are welcome to join in. To register as a volunteer, head to the National Tree Day website.

This year marks 30 years of National Tree Day, which began in 1996 and has grown into Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care event.

Over the past three decades, millions of Australians have volunteered their time to improve the environment and strengthen their communities through tree planting.