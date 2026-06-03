The much loved Gooloogong Esky Ball is set to return on Saturday, June 20, with a “Vintage Vegas” theme, live music, catering and strong community support already helping ticket sales surge, with only a handful remaining.

Held at the Gooloogong Log Cabin, the annual over 18s event has become one of the district’s most anticipated social nights, while also serving as a major fundraiser for the Gooloogong community hall.

“This year the theme is Vintage Vegas," Committee member, Anne-Marie, said.

Committee member Anne-Marie said organisers are preparing for another big night, with entertainment and catering already locked in for the event.

“We have the band called Class Act Trio that’s going to be playing," she said.

The evening will also feature catering by Eat Your Greens, continuing a popular partnership from previous years.

Guests can expect canapés and a main meal included in the ticket price, while return buses will again operate from surrounding towns to help attendees travel safely.

“We have buses again from all the surrounding towns," Anne-Marie said.

Interest in this year’s event has been strong, with tickets selling quickly since going on sale in mid May.

Organisers say there are only limited spots remaining as the ball moves closer to another sell out crowd.

“We’ve got about 10, just a handful of tickets left," Anne-Marie said.

The committee hopes to once again fill the venue and deliver another memorable night for the local community.

“We hope to sell out," she said.

Tickets are priced at $110 per person and include catering for the night, with attendees encouraged to embrace the Vintage Vegas dress theme.

The event will remain BYO for alcohol and drinks, with organisers again reminding guests that no styrofoam eskies will be permitted.

While the Esky Ball is known for its atmosphere and entertainment, the event also plays an important role in supporting the local community.

Every dollar raised from the evening goes back into maintaining and improving the Gooloogong hall, helping cover essential costs throughout the year.

“Basically all the money raised at the Esky Ball goes back into the hall," Anne-Marie said.

Funds raised contribute toward utility expenses, maintenance, and upgrades to ensure the hall remains a valuable community space.

“It helps cover utility expenses and ongoing maintenance and upgrades," she said.

Last year’s event proved another major success, raising more than $18,000 for the community facility.

That result adds to an already impressive fundraising record, with the event contributing close to $150,000 over the past 13 years alone.

“All the money we’ve raised in the last 13 years has nearly been $150,000," Anne-Marie said.

The Esky Ball has now been running for almost 40 years, cementing itself as a major fixture on the local social calendar.

Over time, the event has become about much more than fundraising, helping bring together locals and visitors for a night built around community connection.

Despite the strong fundraising history, organisers say there is no fixed financial target for this year’s event.

Instead, the focus remains on creating a great night while continuing to support the hall.

The committee says the biggest priority is seeing people enjoy themselves while continuing to back a long-running community tradition.

“We’re happy for people to support it, enjoy the night, and anything we make is a bonus," Anne-Marie said.

Support from local businesses has again played an important role in helping the event come together.

Financial sponsorships, donated prizes, and contributions from local organisations have helped strengthen the fundraiser while giving back to the community.

“We’re lucky that local businesses have come on board with sponsorship as well," she said.

Businesses have also helped contribute lucky door prizes and giveaways for the night, adding to the event experience for attendees.

“Their financial contributions and prizes have been really helpful," Anne-Marie said.

With tickets almost sold out, organisers are encouraging anyone wanting to attend to secure their place quickly before the remaining spots disappear.