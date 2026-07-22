RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday, 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

CWA SOUP KITCHEN

23 July

Forbes Evening Branch CWA invites the community to our walk-in soup, pasta and slice kitchen. It's just $15 for soup, slice and a cuppa, at the CWA Hall in Lachlan Street from midday to 2pm on Thursday 23 July. Takeaway available.

COMMUNITY GARDENS HOST CRAIG CASTREE

25 and 26 July

Have you ever wondered where your food comes from or how your food is produced? Stuck on how to grow your own food in a small space? This event is for you! Craig Castree will be joining Forbes Riverside Community Gardens for three workshops on 25 and 26 July. It all starts on Saturday morning, when Craig will be talking to the public at the Forbes Riverside Community Garden in a free event. Saturday afternoon and Sunday workshops are "Soil is not a dirty word"; Regenerative edible gardening; and Bio-stimulants Plus. Tickets are $20 each workshop (with morning/afternoon tea included) and if you book both workshops on the Sunday then you get lunch included. Enquiries to Di on 0427 511 831 or Nina 0424 410594, or email forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com Book online at https://events.humanitix.com/craig-castree

NATIONAL TREE DAY PLANTING

Saturday 25 July

Roll up your sleeves and make a lasting contribution to the local environment by taking part in a National Tree Day Community Planting Day at Forbes Cemetery on Saturday 25 July from 10am to midday. Volunteers will help plant Yellow Box, White Box and Spiny Bursaria, all of which are indigenous to the local area. Bring along your own hat and water bottle. Gloves, all other planting materials and native tube stock will be supplied. A free barbecue lunch will be provided for volunteers following the planting activities. Register to volunteer online at: https://nationaltreeday.org.au/site/10031869

CHRISTMAS IN JULY AT GAREMA HALL

Saturday 25 July

Garema Hall is excited to invite the community to its annual Christmas in July potluck dinner. Bring your favourite dish to share - turkey, stuffing, gravy and ham will be provided. Christmas sweaters strongly encouraged.

BUSH DANCE AND POETRY

Saturday 25 July

A Bush Dance, Dinner and Poetry night is coming to the Adavale Lane Community Hall from 5pm so kick-up your heels, pull on your boots and bring the family along. There will be entertainment from The Kelly Gang Bush Band, a jumping castle for the kids and finalists in the bush poetry competition will recite their poems with great prizes to be won. Dinner will be a barbecue feast, guests are asked to bring a salad and dessert along to share, and it's bring your own drinks. Cost is $15 per adult, $5 per child and $40 per family. Tickets at www.trybooking.com/DNEAO, numbers are limited.

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

THURSDAY 30 JULY

The Forbes community is invited to come together and celebrate NAIDOC 2026 at the Forbes Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre on Thursday 30 July. This year’s theme, “50 Years of Deadly” celebrates five decades of recognising, honouring and amplifying the cultures, achievements, leadership and enduring contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across Australia. Community members are encouraged to gather at the South Circle from 9.45am to take part in the Community March, which will lead participants to the Forbes Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre for a day of celebration, connection and cultural pride.

FORBES CUP

Sunday 2 August

Forbes Jockey Club presents The Forbes Cup, featuring The Big Dance qualifying race and The Ben Hall Bullet open spring.

General admission tickets can be purchased on the day, or book your seat in the President's Marquee in advance. There'll be a full afternoon of racing, fashions on the field, bar, TAB and canteen facilities. Tickets online now through www.123tix.com.au/events/52947/forbes-cup-2026

LANTERN MAKING WORKSHOPS

31 July to 3 August

Galari River Arts have a vision for a new goanna lantern for this year's festival and they need the community to bring it to life. Join the workshops with lantern maker Phil Relf at Forbes Music Academy (Riley Street) between 10am and 4pm from Friday through Monday to be part of it.

GALARI RIVER ARTS FESTIVAL

31 July, main events 8 August

The Galari River Arts Festival will return to Forbes bigger than ever this year, with a 10-day program celebrating creativity, collaboration and community involvement. The official launch takes place on Friday July 31 at Dave Cutler’s Forbes Guitar Academy and will feature a youth art exhibition, marking the beginning of 10 days of artistic activity across the town. The main festival day – Saturday 8 August – will see activities spread across Lions Park and Wheogo Park, offering a diverse mix of entertainment and experiences: live music, markets and food vendors, yoga, storytelling and meditation sessions, and lantern parade in the evening. Between the two venues, Bates’ Bridge will be closed for the day and actually provide the platform for the first performance of the day. For more information visit the Galari River Arts Forbes Inc Facebook page.

FORBES DRAGON BOAT CLUB TURNS 15

Saturday 1 August

Past and present members of the Forbes Dragon Boat Club are invited to celebrate its 15th anniversary. There will be a dinner at the Lachie Cafe at 6.30pm on Saturday 1 August. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the club on facebook messenger.

A MORNING OF MUSIC

Sunday 9 August

Enjoy the unique sounds of the pipe organ and electronic organ together in one concert. Maz Rees and Grant Barton return to Forbes Town Hall to take you on a musical journey from classical to rock.

Doors open 10am for a 10.30am start. Entry is by donation to CanAssist Forbes.

GENEROCITY CHURCH OPENING

Sunday 9 August

Generocity Forbes invites you to come see the old Saint Andrews church come back to life after renovations. They welcome all to come and also spread the word to those who may have historical ties to the building. The first service starts at 10am on Sunday 9 August at 11 Harold Street.

BEDGERABONG SHOW

Saturday 22 August

Local show season opens with the return of the Bedgerabong Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Annual Show Saturday 22 August. Save the date for a great event!

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

Want to add to this list? Email news@forbesadvocate.com.au