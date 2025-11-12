AUTHOR TALK

Thursday, 13 November

Kitty Stitt invites you to an author talk to celebrate her book, Living Evolved. Kitty will share three methods she developed and uses for alignment, authenticity and balance.

The free event, at 6pm at the By Kitty Holistic Health Centre in Forbes, will involve an interview with Cherie Stitt, question time and light refreshments.

RSVP online via the events section on the website www.bykitty.net/

KILLER QUEEN EXPERIENCE

Friday, 14 November

The Killer Queen Experience has risen from a local Brisbane-based Queen Cover-band to an international touring show and they're coming to Club Forbes. This two-hour live show consists of all Queen's Greatest Hits (and stage costumes), including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love, Radio Ga Ga, Another One Bites the Dust and many more. Tickets through trybooking.com or visit Club Forbes.

MCHAPPY DAY

Saturday, 15 November

Forbes McDonalds is hosting McHappy Day, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House with a fun day for all. There'll be music on the patio, arts and crafts, lolly guessing competition and more. Come dressed as your favourite Disney character, buy a helping hand or merch to support the cause.

FIRST LIVING LIBRARY

Saturday, 15 November

Parkes Shire Library is hosting its first Living Library. Sit down for a one-on-one or very small group conversation with your chosen 'book'. This is an opportunity to increase your understanding of others in your community. As the 'reader', you can ask respectful questions to stimulate conversation. Each session is 20 minutes long, indicated by a bell/timer. What to bring: Nothing except an open mind and some questions related to your 'book's' story. The library will provide refreshments during a break between sessions. There are four 'books' and are titled 'The Barber's Boy and the Air Raid Shelters', 'From Family Farm to Tourism', 'Tale of a Shirt' and 'Horse Beats Horsepower'. Bookings are essential, visit events.humanitix.com/living-library.

BBQ WEEKEND AT BOGAN GATE

15-16 November

Bogan Gate is set to come alive this weekend with the Bogan Gate Pub hosting a huge BBQ weekend on 15–16 November, featuring live music, car clube and heritage displays, camel rides, blacksmith demonstrations (Saturday), markets, and kids and family entertainment including an outdoor movie screening each night.

PARKES COUNTRY MUSIC MUSTER

Sunday, 16 November

Parkes Country Music Association will be holding their November muster on 16 November. From 1pm at the Starlight Lounge of the Parkes Services Club enjoy country music, dancing, raffles, competitions and lucky door prizes. This month's featured performer is Parkes entertainer Barry Green. Walk-up performances of any style music is most welcome. Entry is $5 at the door.

INTERNATIONAL MEN'S DAY

Wednesday, 19 November

The Forbes community is invited to come together for a special International Men's Day event from 7.30 to 10.30am at Victoria Park. This free event is dedicated to supporting men and boys in our region, raising awareness around men's health and encouraging connection through meaningful conversations. The morning will feature inspiring guest speakers from Talk2MeBro, The Men's Table and the Forbes and District Lions Club, ice baths and wellness activities and a hearty breakfast. Everyone is encouraged to come along, connect and share.

FORBES HIGH CELEBRATING 60 YEARS

Wednesday, 19 November

On 13 November 1965, Forbes High School, initially located on Browne Street, was opened at its new site on Turners Hill (18 Wyndham Avenue) by Sir Charles Benjamin Cutler. Born in Forbes, he was serving as the Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Science at that time. To commemorate the occasion, Forbes High is hosting school tours from 4pm to 6pm. All are welcome - past, present, and future students, staff and families, along with all community members. The school's MADD performance arts night will follow. Doors open at 5.30pm, for a 6pm start. Entry is by gold coin entry donation, snacks and drinks will be available to purchase on the night.

EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT

Friday, 21 November

Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping Night is on again Friday 21 November 2025. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls.

OFFICIAL OPENING, EUGOWRA POOL AND AMENITIES

Saturday, 22 November

This is a community celebration to officially open the Eugowra Pool and Amenities restoration, which was proudly funded by the Australian Government and NSW Government through the Community Assets Program. Entry to the pool will be free to the public from 11am until 2pm. For catering, please ensure you RSVP by clicking 'going' on the facebook event page, or by emailing council@cabonne.nsw.gov.au, by 7 November.

WHITE RIBBON DAY

Tuesday, 25 November

Everyone is invited to take part in the Forbes White Ribbon Day Event, which will include a community march through the CBD followed by an official ceremony in Victoria Park, to stand together to raise awareness and show support for ending violence against women. Local services and community groups will have stalls and activities in the park. Assemble in Spring Street at 9.30am for the march, with events to follow in Victoria Park.

ROTARY IPOMOEA CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL

Friday 5 to Sunday 7 December

Members of Forbes Rotary Ipomoea invite you to make and decorate a Christmas tree, nativity or wreath and exhibit it at the 13th annual Christmas Tree Festival. Exhibits can be from recycled materials, sewn, welded, nailed or glued. Create a nativity, wall hanging or poster. Craft something yourself, work with your community group, family or business. Contact 0439 708 456 to register your entry or if you have questions.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL

Friday, 12 December

It's Christmas time and with market stalls, late-night shopping and food vans this is a night you can plan to get some local shopping done while the family has fun. There'll be entertainment, rides and games through Templar and Rankin streets for a great evening out.

CAROLS

Saturday, 13 December

Save the date for carols in the park! They return from 7pm on Saturday, 13 December.

