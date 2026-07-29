NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

THURSDAY 30 JULY

The Forbes community is invited to come together and celebrate NAIDOC 2026 at the Forbes Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre on Thursday 30 July. This year’s theme, “50 Years of Deadly” celebrates five decades of recognising, honouring and amplifying the cultures, achievements, leadership and enduring contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across Australia. Community members are encouraged to gather at the South Circle from 9.45am to take part in the Community March, which will lead participants to the Forbes Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre for a day of celebration, connection and cultural pride.

FORBES CUP

Sunday 2 August

Forbes Jockey Club presents The Forbes Cup, featuring The Big Dance qualifying race and The Ben Hall Bullet open spring.

General admission tickets can be purchased on the day, or book your seat in the President's Marquee in advance. There'll be a full afternoon of racing, fashions on the field, bar, TAB and canteen facilities. Tickets online now through www.123tix.com.au/events/52947/forbes-cup-2026

LANTERN MAKING WORKSHOPS

31 July to 3 August

Galari River Arts have a vision for a new goanna lantern for this year's festival and they need the community to bring it to life. Join the workshops with lantern maker Phil Relf at Forbes Music Academy (Riley Street) between 10am and 4pm from Friday through Monday to be part of it.

GALARI RIVER ARTS FESTIVAL

31 July, main events 8 August

The Galari River Arts Festival will return to Forbes bigger than ever this year, with a 10-day program celebrating creativity, collaboration and community involvement. The official launch takes place on Friday July 31 at Dave Cutler’s Forbes Guitar Academy and will feature a youth art exhibition, marking the beginning of 10 days of artistic activity across the town. The main festival day – Saturday 8 August – will see activities spread across Lions Park and Wheogo Park, offering a diverse mix of entertainment and experiences: live music, markets and food vendors, yoga, storytelling and meditation sessions, and lantern parade in the evening. Between the two venues, Bates’ Bridge will be closed for the day and actually provide the platform for the first performance of the day. For more information visit the Galari River Arts Forbes Inc Facebook page.

FORBES DRAGON BOAT CLUB TURNS 15

Saturday 1 August

Past and present members of the Forbes Dragon Boat Club are invited to celebrate its 15th anniversary. There will be a dinner at the Lachie Cafe at 6.30pm on Saturday 1 August. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the club on facebook messenger.

A MORNING OF MUSIC

Sunday 9 August

Enjoy the unique sounds of the pipe organ and electronic organ together in one concert. Maz Rees and Grant Barton return to Forbes Town Hall to take you on a musical journey from classical to rock.

Doors open 10am for a 10.30am start. Entry is by donation to CanAssist Forbes.

GENEROCITY CHURCH OPENING

Sunday 9 August

Generocity Forbes invites you to come see the old Saint Andrews church come back to life after renovations. They welcome all to come and also spread the word to those who may have historical ties to the building. The first service starts at 10am on Sunday 9 August at 11 Harold Street.

BEDGERABONG SHOW

Saturday 22 August

Local show season opens with the return of the Bedgerabong Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Annual Show Saturday 22 August. Save the date for a great event!

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.