GALARI RIVER ARTS FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 8 AUGUST

Festival day will see activities spread across Lions Park and Wheogo Park, offering a diverse mix of entertainment and experiences: live music, markets and food vendors, yoga, storytelling and meditation sessions, and lantern parade in the evening. Between the two venues, Bates’ Bridge will be closed for the day and actually provide the platform for the first performance of the day. For more information visit the Galari River Arts Forbes Inc Facebook page.

ROTARY IPOMOEA MARKETS

SATURDAY 8 JULY

Saturday’s Rotary Ipomoea markets will be something special in conjunction with River Arts this Saturday - at Lions Park from 9am to 4pm with 45 stalls booked.

GENEROCITY CHURCH OPENING

SUNDAY 9 AUGUST

Generocity Forbes invites you to come see the old Saint Andrews church come back to life as they host their first service there. They welcome all to come and also spread the word to those who may have historical ties to the building. All welcome, 10am on Sunday 9 August at 11 Harold Street.

A MORNING OF MUSIC

SUNDAY 9 AUGUST

Enjoy the unique sounds of the pipe organ and electronic organ together in one concert. Maz Rees and Grant Barton return to Forbes Town Hall to take you on a musical journey from classical to rock. Doors open 10am for a 10.30am start. Entry is by donation to CanAssist Forbes.

FRIENDS OF FORBES HOSPITAL AGM

TUESDAY 13 AUGUST

Friends of Forbes Hospital Auxiliary will be holding their AGM next Thursday, August 13 at 6pm in Meeting Room 3 at Forbes Hospital.

The Forbes Hospital Auxiliary is a branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW, raising funds for resources for our local hospital. More information, page 6.

STARGAZING AT BOGAN GATE

THURSDAY 13 AUGUST

Come stargazing at Bogan Gate, from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday 13 August. This free National Science Week event is a collaboration between the Inland Astro-Trail, Bogan Gate Primary School and the Bogan Gate community. Enjoy a very special pop-up exhibition by the students, then explore the night sky with Alex Abbey and fellow astronomers, who will have the telescopes set up in the “dark sky parking lot” between the pub and the hall in Hutton Street. Bookings via 123tix.com.au

the importance of being earnest

15-30 AUGUST

Parkes M and D’s next play is about to hit the Little Theatre stage. The Importance of Being Earnest is far more than a comedy of manners; it is a subtle mirror held up to Victorian society, where laughter serves as a tool of social critique.

Oscar Wilde masterfully combines wit, irony, and the lightness of formal dialogue to create a world where charm and hypocrisy walk hand-in-hand. Directed by Lisa Ramsay. Tickets at www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

TUESDAY 18 AUGUST

Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites the community to the Vietnam Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park on Tuesday 18 August commencing at 11am.

Some 60,000 Australians served their country in the Vietnam Conflict from 1962 until 1975.

WENZDAY PROJECT

TUESDAY 18 AUGUST

Who are Forbes’ first Wenzday Project Writers? Meet them, listen to their stories and celebrate their creative achievements at Forbes Museum from 6-6.30pm on Tuesday 18 August.

welcome to forbes

THURSDAY 20 AUGUST

The Welcome to Forbes Event is a wonderful opportunity to bring new residents, families, workers and community members together in a friendly and relaxed setting.

By showcasing local services, groups, businesses and opportunities, the event encourages people to build relationships, discover what Forbes has to offer and develop a stronger sense of belonging.

This event is free but please register online at 123tix.com.au

BEDGERABONG SHOW

SATURDAY 22 AUGUST

Local show season opens with the return of the Bedgerabong Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Annual Show Saturday 22 August.

Entries in many show competitions are now open and it’s all your entries that make the show great: from pigs to poultry, cars to cakes, all the details are on the Bedgerabong Show facebook page.

THE BOSCARS FORBES BUSINESS AWARDS

SATURDAY 29 AUGUST

The BOSCARS celebrate business in the Forbes region and publicly promote and reward business excellence.

The gala awards night at Club Forbes will be one to celebrate the businesses of our shire. Finalists have been notified, and tickets are available through 123tix.com.au