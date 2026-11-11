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Evolution proud to support local this Christmas

<p>Evolution Mining\\'s officer for community and external relations Brody Amarant, senior advisor for community and Indigenous relations Renee Pettit, and advisor from community engagement Kassidy Martin. </p>\\n
<p>Evolution Mining\\'s officer for community and external relations Brody Amarant, senior advisor for community and Indigenous relations Renee Pettit, and advisor from community engagement Kassidy Martin. </p>\\n

Evolution Mining's officer for community and external relations Brody Amarant, senior advisor for community and Indigenous relations Renee Pettit, and advisor from community engagement Kassidy Martin.

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November 11, 2026 • 06:00

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