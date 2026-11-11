Evolution proud to support local this Christmas

The first winner in this year's Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas campaign will be drawn this afternoon, marking the start of a six-week promotion designed to encourage shoppers to support local businesses in the lead-up to Christmas. Backed by naming rights sponsor Evolution Mining and coordinated by the Forbes Business Chamber, the campaign will see shoppers share in thousands of dollars in Why Leave Town vouchers, including weekly $500 prizes and a major Christmas Eve draw worth a total of $20,000. Evolution Mining is proud to be the Naming Rights Sponsor of the Find It in Forbes campaign, highlighting the important role local businesses play in creating vibrant communities and strengthening the regional economy. Renee Pettit, Senior Advisor Community and Indigenous Relations at Evolution Mining, said the initiative was a great opportunity to showcase everything Forbes has to offer. "Local businesses are at the heart of our communities, and the Find It in Forbes campaign is a fantastic way to encourage people to shop local this festive season," she said. "We're proud to support an initiative that helps local businesses thrive and keeps investment circulating within the region." Entrants have the chance to win $500 in Why Leave Town dollars every Thursday afternoon from 12 November, with draws to be conducted on the 19 and 26 November, then Thursday 3 December, 10 and 17 December. Save Friday, 11 December for the Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas Carnival, there will be five $500 winners drawn that night. The fun begins at 5pm that afternoon as Forbes Business Chamber brings the carnival festivities to the community. There’ll be market stalls, giant games, bungee trampolines, jumping castles, tea cup merry-go-round, arts and craft activities. There’ll also be plenty of food options with local businesses open as well as food vans. The major prize draw occurs on Christmas Eve, when the Business Chamber will draw six $500 winners, one $1500 winner, two $2500 winners and one $5000 winner giving a total funding pool of $20,000. So where can you start shopping? Participating businesses are: Forbes Mitre 10 Agriwest Allure on Main Bernardi's Blackridge Bar & Grill Cahills Footwear Forbes and Parkes Central West Lighting & Home Club Forbes Euphoria Road Farmhouse Florae Flannerys Pharmacy Flint Street Butchery Forbes Meals On Wheels Assoc. Inc Forbes Shire Council Forbes Sports Store Forbes Visitor Information Centre Graces Hair Studio Gunns Menswear and Embroidery Helloworld Travel Forbes Jessica's Essential Beauty Life Pharmacy Little Extras Lifestyle Loomzys Fish'N'Fix News On Rankin Power Tools Plus Robbs Jewellers Shell Service Station Steele Technology Terry Bros Carpet Court The Bakehouse The Book Dispensary Turners Furniture One WA Knights Steel Fabrications Walkers Ag'n'Vet. Special thanks also go to the promotion's major sponsors and supporters: Evolution Mining, our naming rights sponsor. Club Forbes and Shell Service Station, gold sponsors. Blackridge Bar and Grill, silver sponsor. Business supporters include BWR Accountants, Central West Diesel, Forbes Livestock and Agency Co, McMillan Industries, Michael Robinson Real Estate, Roylances Tractor Replacements, Central West Credit Union.