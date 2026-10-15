Exhibition part of M&D's 75th celebrations

Roll-out the red carpet, Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is gearing up for an iconic weekend and it's just the beginning. Before the curtain rises on Saturday for the Society’s 75th anniversary concert ICONIC, the public is invited to a special prelude on Friday night. The Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition will open in the Coventry Room Gallery from 6pm. The display coincides with the performances at Little Theatre thanks to a collaboration with Parkes Shire Council. From patching and repainting walls following their last exhibition to redesigning the gallery layout and carefully selecting and installing display pieces, there's been a great deal of work done by curators Deb Jones and Helen Standen and the library and cultural team to transform the space. Celebrating 75 years of stories and song, this special exhibition honours the rich history of Parkes M&D. Showcasing an extraordinary collection of costumes, photographs, set pieces, memorabilia and treasured memories, the exhibition highlights the productions, performers and volunteers who have brought the magic of theatre to life across generations. "We are excited to bring this exhibition to life and share the remarkable legacy, creativity, and community spirit of one of Parkes' most enduring cultural organisations," said Sharon Degeling from the library, who initially suggested the idea of an exhibition as a great way to celebrate the anniversary and one that everyone can access. Helen said the exhibition was an open book when it came to sourcing items and designing its look. It did at one point lead to Helen and Deb digging around in the prop box at The Little Theatre. Celebrating 75 years of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society, there are some fun and unique items that feature in the exhibition including the head of Sven, the lovable reindeer from Frozen. Hundreds of pieces feature in the exhibition. Among the more unique items is an old backdrop no longer in use because its been replaced by lighting and more modern sets; the head of Sven, the lovable reindeer from Frozen; and photos and costumes of Bill Jayet performing as criminal mastermind Fagin in Oliver twice 20 years apart, and Dooley Thomson in dray in the 2015 production of Hairspray. "We want to make sure people know there are two separate events happening for this anniversary celebration - an exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery and performances at Little Theatre over the next two weekends," Sharon said. "We know there are people travelling for this anniversary so it's a real special weekend for people who have been part of the M&D locally and who've moved away." The exhibition opening has a red carpet theme encouraging guests to dress in their best or come in fancy dress. Peak Hill local Steve Lindsay will be playing the piano once again so expect some sing-a-longs. The exhibition will open on Friday night in the Coventry Room Gallery from 6pm-8pm and costs $20. Tickets can be purchased at https://events.humanitix.com/taking-a-bow-iconic-75. The exhibition runs until Saturday 14 November and is free. Parkes M&D's ICONIC performances will open on Saturday night at Little Theatre at 7pm. There will be six shows running across this weekend and the next. Tickets can be purchased at www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.