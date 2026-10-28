Export lambs sell to $400 a head

MARKETS Cattle sale Monday 26 October Yarding 1922 (down 362) Numbers fell this sale other agents yarding 1922 head. Quality was similar to previous sales with some excellent runs of well bred cattle offered along with the secondary types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. Yearling steers lifted 10c to 15c/kg with middleweights to feed selling from 500c to 580c/kg. The heavyweight ranged in price from 460c to 567c/kg. Finished steers to processors sold from 490c to 524c/kg. Lightweights to feed and restock ranged from 549c to 629c/kg. The heifer portion was also dearer with those to feed selling from 473c to 523c/kg. Finished types to processors sold from 462c to 520c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 450c to 500c/kg. Grown heifers ranged in price from 407c to 478c/kg. Cows lifted 8c to 12c/kg. Heavy finished cows sold from 405c to 424c/kg and secondary cows received 385c to 408c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 440c/kg. Sheep Tuesday 27 October Yarding 26,950 (down 5450) There was 20,450 lambs penned and quality was fair but mixed at this week's sheep and lamb sale at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange. There was a good penning of trade and heavy lambs available and the usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. There was 8650 new seasons lambs penned and prices lifted $5 to $6/head. Trade weights sold from $278 to $314/head. Heavies received from $301 to $322 with extra heavyweights from $328 to $371/head. Carcase prices averaged from 1130c to 1242c/kg. Old lambs followed a similar dearer trend. Trade weights sold from $275 to $303/head. Heavies to 26kg received from $295 to $335/head with export lambs from $323 to $400/head. The best heavy hoggets reached $320/head. There was 6500 mutton penned with Merinos making up the majority. Merino ewes sold from $191 to $335/head. Heavy Crossbreds received from $236 to $346/head with Dorpers reaching $268/head.