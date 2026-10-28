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Export lambs sell to $400 a head

<p>Prices lifted $5 to $6/head for new seasons lambs. PHOTO: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n
<p>Prices lifted $5 to $6/head for new seasons lambs. PHOTO: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n

Prices lifted $5 to $6/head for new seasons lambs. PHOTO: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange

Market reports from this week's Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange sales
October 28, 2026 • 03:00

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