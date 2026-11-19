Families and visitors can now enjoy upgraded facilities at Lions Park and Apex Park after nearly $4 million in flood recovery funding delivered new playgrounds, amenities and accessibility improvements at the Lake Forbes precinct. The two parks were officially opened on Sunday as part of the Forbes Lake Activation Parks and Amenities Resilience and Betterment Project, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments through the Community Assets Program. The $3.96 million project was developed following the 2022 floods and included new playground equipment, upgraded pathways, drainage works, landscaping and improved access at both sites. Lions Park received an expanded playground, soft-fall surfacing, accessible parking and new pathways. Apex Park - or the Aeroplane Park - now features an 8.7-metre play tower with three slides, inclusive swings, a new amenities block and improved access, while retaining popular features including the flying fox, accessible roundabout and nest swing. The old playground equipment was donated for reuse overseas through the Rotary Overseas Relocated Playground program and the barbecues at Apex Park were repurposed at Forbes Pool. Forbes Shire mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the parks had long been important community assets. “These parks have always been really special parks in Forbes and our Lake Precinct and to have them done up like this, flood-proofed, is sensational,” Mayor Miller said. “They're modern, they're inclusive and they're flood resilient play spaces.” Jack and Beatrix Riddington loving the new climbing wall. Josh Coulthurst and Jack testing the new swings. Mayor Miller said the project formed part of the Lake Forbes Activation Plan, which guides investment aimed at improving recreation, tourism, accessibility and community wellbeing around the lake. “Importantly, these spaces have been designed so more people can enjoy them regardless of your age or ability,” she said. Member for Orange Phil Donato said the investment would benefit residents and visitors for years to come. “Having places like this for families to come down, kids to play, have a barbecue, have the birthday parties and the celebrations is really important,” Mr Donato said. “An active community is a healthy community and having these parklands and these trails around the lake, the walking trails, enticing people to whether it's going for a walk, going for a run, going for a ride, walking your dog, it's great to see people out there exercising and engaging and connecting.” NSW Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin said community spaces played an important role in recovery following natural disasters. “After disasters, after floods, it's really critical we get the water flowing, we get the roads back, we do all of those things,” Ms Saffin said. “But our civic and cultural buildings and areas and spaces are really important because that's what makes community work.” The project forms part of the $100 million Central West Recovery and Resilience Package established to support communities affected by the 2022 storms and floods. The official opening with deputy mayor Chris Roylance, mayor Phyllis Miller, Cr Aidan Clarke, Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin, Member for Orange Phil Donato and Reconstruction Authority regional director Ken Harrison.