NSW Farmers will back a request from Bogan Gate farmers to lobby state government to allow vets to conduct telehealth consultations on animals from a commercial operation.

The Bogan Gate branch of NSW Farmers was the first to have its motion voted on at the Annual Conference at Rosehill on Tuesday 21 July.

The motion, moved by Ron Umbers, asked for NSW Farmers to advocate for amendments to the NSW Veterinary Practice Act 2003 to allow registered veterinary practitioners to conduct telehealth consultations.

"As it currently stands, a farmer must transport a lamb, or representative animal of their commercial operation, to a vet surgery to prove they are a person involved with commercial animal operations," said Region 5 executive councillor Gavin Tom from the Parkes/Forbes branch.

"This requirement must be repeated every year even if the vet has a long-term business relationship with the farmer and they are fully aware of their commercial animal production status.

"The process is cumbersome, time consuming and very stressful for the animal, and farmer, involved."

The motion put forward also covers S4 drug compliance and prescribing, where initial check has occurred and a bona fide veterinary-client-patient relationship has been established, subject to existing professional, animal welfare and regulatory safe guards.

Bogan Gate branch’s policy submission aims to streamline the process, Mr Tom said, while still maintaining security with regards to the necessary veterinary products that farmers need to use in their operations.

Mr Tom said the motion "sailed through" to become NSW Farmers policy which will now be followed up by its advocacy team who will approach the relevant authorities to achieve the resolution.

"This is a great example of how NSW Farmers can improve on modern farm practice which can involve plenty of red tape," he said.

"As Region 5 executive councillor I was very pleased to vote for this, along with the vast majority of delegates.

"Being a member of NSW Farmers can give you a say in forming and improving policy, whether it be state, federal or local government, along with the many other organisations we have to deal with on a daily basis."