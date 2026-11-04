Festive events calendar unwrapped: save date for Christmas favourites

'Tis the season to celebrate, and the 2026 Forbes Festivities Christmas Events Calendar is your guide to all the festive fun ahead. From the Christmas Tree Festival on the first weekend of December, Carols by Candlelight on 12 December and the much-loved Christmas Carnival on Friday 11 December, the calendar has the festive season in Forbes all wrapped up. Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Milller OAM, said the calendar showcased an incredible range of community-led events and activities, all aimed at bringing people of all ages together to connect and celebrate. "We are incredibly fortunate to have such generous community groups, businesses and volunteers who dedicate their time to creating magical and memorable experiences for residents and visitors," Mayor Miller said. "With so much happening across our Shire, we [Council] are pleased to compile all the events into a single guide to help people plan their festive season." Forbes Business Chamber President, Peter Gasson emphasised the importance of this time of year for the local business community. "Every time you shop local, dine local or attend a local event, you're helping support local jobs, local families and the businesses that make Forbes such a vibrant place to live and visit," he said. "Whether you're ticking off your Christmas shopping list, enjoying festive entertainment with family and friends, or simply soaking up the Christmas spirit, we encourage everyone to get out and about throughout November and December. "Together, we can make this Christmas season a successful and memorable one for our entire community." The Find it in Forbes Christmas shopping promotion is now open, so make sure you get your entries in every time you shop locally. The colourful Find It In Forbes Christmas tree will be displayed out the front of participating stores, so don’t forget to scan the QR code to be in the draw to win a share in $20,000 in Why Leave Town cards between now and December 24. Remember store owners can offer you a manual option to enter the draws if you need it, just ask. The Forbes Festivities Christmas Events Calendar is available to download from Council's website forbes.nsw.gov.au