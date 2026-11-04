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Festive events calendar unwrapped: save date for Christmas favourites

<p>Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM and Business Chamber president CEO Peter Gasson launching the festive events calendar. </p>\\n
<p>Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM and Business Chamber president CEO Peter Gasson launching the festive events calendar. </p>\\n

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM and Business Chamber president CEO Peter Gasson launching the festive events calendar.

The Christmas carnival is on Friday 11 December, carols on Saturday 12 December
November 4, 2026 • 06:00

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