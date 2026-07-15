Farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers, transport companies, pilots and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Days in Forbes, Condobolin and Parkes.

The Forbes Field Day will be held on Thursday 23 July at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange with breakfast provided from 7.30am. The official program will run from 8am – 11.30am.

The Condobolin Field Day will be held on Tuesday 4 August at the Condobolin Showground from 3pm – 6.30pm followed by a free barbecue.

The Parkes Field Day will be held on Thursday 3 September at the Parkes Racecourse with breakfast provided from 7.30am. The official program will run from 8am – 11.30am.

The council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that this year’s events will deliver new content and focus on the rules and regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road.

“Attendees will hear from experts from NHVR, Transport for NSW and Service NSW about a range of topics," Ms Suitor said.

“There will be a deep dive into dimensions, signage and other travel conditions. Plus a hands- on machinery display and other interactive activities.

"Safety and compliance during harvest is very important. Operators need to be aware of their responsibilities and ensure that all warning devices and travel requirements are adhered to.

"Regulations are constantly changing and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what's required before the upcoming harvest period."

Registration is free but spaces are limited, so get in quick. Register via the Parkes, Forbes or Lachlan Shire Councils' Facebook pages or this link: https://bit.ly/FieldDays26