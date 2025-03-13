Local motorists can fill up their fuel tanks for 13 to 26 cents per litre less this week.

A new service centre has opened on the Newell Highway north of Forbes, and the BP in the town centre has reopened more than two years on from the destructive flood event that closed it.

It means there are now seven places to fill up with fuel in or very close to Forbes.

E10 unleaded was as cheap as 173.9 cents a litre on Tuesday evening, available for 175.9 at two more service stations and for 184.9 or 185.9 at the rest.

The cheapest in Parkes was 188.9 cents a litre at one service station, the rest were 197.9 to 199.9.

It puts Forbes on par with Orange prices: the NSW Government's fuel check website revealing E10 costs 181.9 to 188.9 cents a litre there.

Bathurst is still cheaper for those travelling further afield with prices from 167.9 to 170.9 cents per litre for E10 there.