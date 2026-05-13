Saturday's Vintage and Collectables Fair is shaping up to be another with something to interest all.

Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea hosts the event as part of Heritage Week, in Forbes Town Hall from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, 16 May.

The club says registrations are coming in and there will be a wide variety of collections for sale including tools, kitchenalia, dolls, silver, vintage linen, small furniture items, canisters, car bonnet logos, farm shed finds and even some musical instruments.

A collection of green depression glass, garden decorations made from vintage items, a collection of Australian poetry books and a collection of ceramic bells and a collection of ceramic dolls will be for sale either individually or as a whole set.

Many items will have What am I? signs on them across the hall for the public to look for and problem solve. These mystery items will be for sale.

Tea and scones will be available all day, with community members encouraged to view the collectables in the Forbes Town Hall and then sit down with friends in the concourse and enjoy.

Funds raised from the day will be shared between Forbes Hospital Auxiliary and Forbes Eisteddfod.

Friends of Forbes Hospital advance ongoing projects for our hospital.

The Forbes Eisteddfod commences in June and Rotary Ipomoea funds donated to the 2026 Eisteddfod will be used to support prize money for the Town Hall sections.