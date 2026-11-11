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Firefighters race against wind to contain fire

<p>A large crop fire that burnt about 30 hectares on Back Yamma Road saw about 30 firefighters, and multiple private firefighting vehicles and community members battling the blaze last week. PHOTOS: Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade</p>\\n
<p>A large crop fire that burnt about 30 hectares on Back Yamma Road saw about 30 firefighters, and multiple private firefighting vehicles and community members battling the blaze last week. PHOTOS: Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade</p>\\n

A large crop fire that burnt about 30 hectares on Back Yamma Road saw about 30 firefighters, and multiple private firefighting vehicles and community members battling the blaze last week. PHOTOS: Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade

A big firefighting effort prevented a large crop fire from spreading further during strong winds
Christine Little
November 11, 2026 • 07:06
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 07:42

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