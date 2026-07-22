Forbes’ biggest-ever Youth Week program has earned Forbes Shire Council finalist status in the NSW Youth Week 2026 Awards.

The youth week program provided a range of free and low-cost opportunities designed to be accessible, inclusive and inspiring - and more than 260 local young people were part of it.

Importantly, the program was developed in direct response to feedback from the Forbes Youth Action Team, ensuring activities reflected the interests, aspirations and needs of young people in the community.

Painting workshops, barista training, Rockstar for a Day music workshop, vision board sessions, Develop Your Resume workshop, makeup class, fishing workshop, a movie night, CrossFit class, a mural painting workshop and school-based colour runs were on offer.

Council also facilitated a Youth Leadership Summit in partnership with Youth Leadership Academy Australia, bringing together local high school students to build leadership capacity and collaboration.

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said Council said the finalist recognition highlighted the council’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for local young people.

“We are incredibly proud to be named a finalist in the NSW Youth Week 2026 Awards," Mayor Miller said.

"This recognition reflects the hard work of our staff, community partners and, most importantly, the young people who helped shape the program.

“This was the biggest Youth Week program Forbes Shire Council has ever delivered, and its success came from listening directly to our young people through the Forbes Youth Action Team.

"Their feedback helped us create a program that was engaging, relevant and inspiring.”

The winners of the NSW Youth Week Awards will be announced at the Local Government Week Awards Dinner on Thursday 6 August at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf.