Forbes is getting its own musical tribute, with a group of local musicians bringing the town's stories, characters and memories together in a new album, Songs of Forbes. The 14-track collection features original songs written by award-winning songwriter Spike Flynn and performed by a group of musicians with strong connections to the Forbes district, known collectively as the Hometown Boys. Rob Willis has had a listen, and shares his thoughts ... REVIEW By ROB WILLIS It is refreshing to hear a collection of recordings celebrating my hometown of Forbes. For generations, Australians - unlike people in many other countries - were reluctant to write heartfelt songs about their local communities. Thankfully, this has changed in recent decades, and this album beautifully captures the memories, people, characters and nostalgic stories of our wonderful town. I’m also delighted that it is actually produced as a CD, something you can physically touch. Spike Flynn, Graeme Molloy, Neville Molloy, David McDade, John Newell and Steve Shirvington are true Forbes “Hometown Boys”, while Gary Brown was welcomed as an honorary local for the recording. All are accomplished musicians with deep connections to the region. The album’s 14 songs were written by Spike Flynn, an award-winning songwriter and acclaimed performer whose work draws on a wide range of musical influences. The lyrics are compelling examples of authentic story songs, and Spike’s admiration for Henry Lawson is evident in their poetic quality and vivid storytelling. Musically, the “Boys” create a rich blend through their varied instrumentation, with each musician making a distinctive contribution. The recording resists being confined to a single genre, weaving together elements of country, blues, old-time, folk and skilful guitar picking - a true musical melting pot. My only small wish is for some harmonies and backing vocals, though I understand that limited production time and the challenges of travel made this difficult. As several of the ‘Boys’ are now living away from Forbes the coordination of the project was far from easy. Happily it came together and both the recording, mixing and final CD are first class. SONGS OF FORBES not only taps into the stories and nostalgia of our town but reflects the tales of other regional areas. It is not only for the people of Forbes I strongly recommend it to all lovers of good music. I am an admirer of Broome’s Pigram Brothers, their music and how they have managed to capture the Kimberly’s regional stories with what they call, Saltwater Music. Perhaps we now have a genre of ‘Lachlan River Music” thanks to the Hometown Boys. The Hometown Boys are: Spike Flynn, Acoustic and electric guitar, banjo, vocals. Graeme Molloy, keyboards. Neville Molloy, electric guitar. David McDade, drums John Newell, bass guitar. Steve Shirvington, harmonica. Gary Brown, slide guitar. The Hometown Boys will celebrate the album's release with a launch at the Forbes Sport and Recreation Club from 4.30pm on Saturday 28 November. The afternoon will feature performances of most of the songs from Songs of Forbes, alongside a selection of country and blues favourites. David Hawke will join the musicians on drums, filling in for David McDade, who is unable to perform.