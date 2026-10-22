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Forbes makes case for a year in the country

<p>Laura and Tiago moved to Forbes two years ago in search of work opportunities in a regional centre. PHOTO: Amy Whitfield Photography</p>\\n
<p>Laura and Tiago moved to Forbes two years ago in search of work opportunities in a regional centre. PHOTO: Amy Whitfield Photography</p>\\n

Laura and Tiago moved to Forbes two years ago in search of work opportunities in a regional centre. PHOTO: Amy Whitfield Photography

Council's Financial Gap Year campaign has reached hundreds of thousands of people
October 22, 2026 • 06:00

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